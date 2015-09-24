MFA verifies information about possible victims among Kazakhstanis at Hajj pilgrimage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs verifies the information about the Kazakhstanis who may be among the victims of today's stampede at the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina valley, Saudi Arabia. Approximately 4,000 Kazakhstanis had left for Hajj this year," Head of the MFA press office Anuar Zhainakov wrote on his Twitter account today.

The Arab News reports on at least 220 deaths and more than 400 injuries among the pilgrims.