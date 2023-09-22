MFA’s press service voted as the best in country

The press service of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry won once again the award in the ‘The best press service of government bodies’ following the results of voting among journalists at the Astana Media Week, Kazinform cites the Ministry.

The award presented by the Culture and Information Ministry of the country for the productive work in the field of information and public relations as well as building professionally strategic communication. The Ministry’s press service already won in the nomination for times in 2017, 2017, 2022, and 2023.