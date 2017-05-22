MGIMO graduates to meet in Astana in Oct 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has met today with Vice Rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Artem Malgin, the Senate's press service informed.

The sides discussed the organization of the IV International Forum of the MGIMO Graduates.



The event which traditionally brings together prominent public figures and statesmen, diplomats, representatives of business from tens of countries of the world will be held in Astana in October 2017.



The goal of the meeting will be strengthening the humanitarian contacts, promotion of the common vision of the modern world and demonstration of openness of our countries and nations.



Earlier, the MGIMO graduates forums were organized in Baku, Moscow and Yerevan.