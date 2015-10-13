MH17 Ukraine disaster: Dutch to report on cause

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Dutch Safety Board is to publish a final report on why Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 broke up over Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 on board.

Preliminary findings say it was hit by "high-energy objects from outside the aircraft", fuelling speculation that a surface-to-air missile was responsible.

There were 193 Dutch nationals among the victims.

Four questions

The Dutch Safety Board is expected to present its findings first to the victims' families and relatives and then to reporters at the Gilze-Rijen military base.

The board will also show parts of the aircraft that have been brought back from the rebel-held Donetsk region and reconstructed.

The report will look at four key issues: