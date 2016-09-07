MH370 families visit Australia as end date for search approaches

LONDON. KAZINFORM Relatives of passengers from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are in Australia to put pressure on the government as the end of the search approaches.

The Boeing 777 disappeared while flying to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board in March 2014.

Malaysia, China and Australia are searching a large area of the Southern Ocean, where the plane is believed to have gone down.

But without new evidence the search will be suspended later this year.

Grace Nathan, whose mother Anne Daisy was on board the plane, said the relatives "just want to know what efforts are being made so new credible information can be found for the search to go on".

She said the inconclusive investigation had made it difficult to find closure.

"I really have mixed emotions about the whole trip," Ms Nathan told Australia's ABC radio.

"I live in denial about what's happened."

Some relatives have also accused Malaysian authorities of ignoring possible new evidence washing up along the African coast.

Three pieces of aircraft debris were retrieved last month in the waters off Mozambique.

The largest piece of debris, a triangular piece of metal, red and white on one side - the colours of Malaysia Airlines - was discovered by a South African hotelier.

The debris will be sent to Malaysia for examination.

