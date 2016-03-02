MH370: Likely piece of doomed plane found

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - A piece of wreckage from a Boeing 777 -- likely from MH370 -- was found washed ashore over the weekend on the coast of Mozambique, a U.S. official told CNN on Wednesday.

The newly discovered debris is on its way to Malaysia for further examination. The wreckage is a piece of horizontal stabilizer skin, the U.S. official said.

A second aviation source says there's no record of any Boeing 777 missing other than Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

The mystery of what happened to the plane remains unsolved. The search has turned up some aircraft debris, but also false leads.

Debris found in Thailand in mid-January turned out not to be from MH370.

In September, French investigators confirmed that aircraft debris found on Reunion Island in July was from the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

Source: CNN