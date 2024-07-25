EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 25 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Mi-28 helicopter crashes in Russia's Kaluga region

    MI-28 helicopter crashes in Russia
    Photo credit: Dmitry Yagodkin/TASS

    An Mi-28 helicopter has crashed in the Kaluga Region. The crew was killed, no destruction occurred on the ground. The helicopter fell in a forested area,  TASS reported.

    According to TASS, the helicopter crashed in the Kaluga Region while performing a routine flight.

    "Everyone aboard was killed. A technical malfunction is believed to be the cause of the helicopter crash.  A commission of the Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

    "A task force and rescuers have also been dispatched to the crash site," Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha noted.

    Tags:
    Russia Incidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x