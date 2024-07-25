Mi-28 helicopter crashes in Russia's Kaluga region

An Mi-28 helicopter has crashed in the Kaluga Region. The crew was killed, no destruction occurred on the ground. The helicopter fell in a forested area, TASS reported.

According to TASS, the helicopter crashed in the Kaluga Region while performing a routine flight.

"Everyone aboard was killed. A technical malfunction is believed to be the cause of the helicopter crash. A commission of the Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"A task force and rescuers have also been dispatched to the crash site," Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha noted.