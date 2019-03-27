MI-8 helicopter crashes down in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A MI-8 helicopter has crashed in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The MI-8 helicopter reportedly crashed this evening at 5:35 pm in Zhalagash district of Kyzylorda region. As a result of the crash, fire destroyed the aircraft completely. The exact cause of the helicopter crash is unclear at this point. The helicopter belonged to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The accident is being investigated," the committee said in a statement.