MI-8 helicopter makes hard landing in Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM MI-8 helicopter has made a hard landing in Aktobe region, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development says.

"Today, Eurasia-Air company's MI-8 helicopter made a hard landing in the vicinity of Shalkar village, Aktobe region. No people were injured," the statement reads.

The helicopter crew, 3 people, and 1 passenger have been evacuated by motor vehicle from the mishap site to Bozoy station.

For now, the Department of Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents of the Ministry of Investment and Development has launched the incident investigation.