MIA and Karaganda region's Governor to keep situation in Shakhan under special control - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting with authorized structures on the course of liquidation of the consequences of Shakhan tragedy.

Today in the Ukimet Uyi, Sagintayev heard reports of Minister of Internal Affairs K.Kassymov and Governor of Karaganda region N.Abdibekov on the course of implementation of the Action Plan on liquidation of the consequences of the emergency and measures of rendering assistance to the victims and their relatives, the Prime Minister’s press service informs.

The PM commissioned the Internal Affairs Minister and the Governor of the region to keep the situation in Shakhan under special control.