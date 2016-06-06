15:37, 06 June 2016 | GMT +6
MIA, local executives to support families of Aktobe shootout victims
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at a meeting in the Cabinet, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov said that families of victims of Sunday shootout in Aktobe will be provided all required support.
"Together with the local executive authorities, the Ministry is presently taking measures to help the families of the dead and injured police officers and National Guard servicemen," he noted.