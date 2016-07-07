Miami Heat lose Dwyane Wade to Chicago Bulls: 'A bad summer for us'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Days after Kevin Durant's departure from Oklahoma City Thunder, another NBA All-Star has left a team he has called home for his entire career with the news that Dwyane Wade has committed to joining the Chicago Bulls from the Miami Heat.

Wade revealed his decision in a letter released to the Associated Press. "This has been an extremely emotional and tough decision to come to. After 13 years, I have decided to embark on a new journey with the Chicago Bulls. This was not an easy decision, but I feel I have made the right choice for myself and my family," wrote Wade.

"I started my NBA career with the Miami Heat in 2003 and it has been an honor to have played with them and help build a winning franchise with three NBA championships. I look back with pride and amazement at all we have accomplished together. I want to express my gratitude to the Arison family, Pat Riley, Coach Erik Spoelstra, the coaching staff, and the entire Miami Heat organization."

The Heat had offered Wade a $40m, two-year deal, compared to the Bulls' offer of $47m over the same period. Wade added that the thought of returning to his home state had helped decide his decision.

"Growing up in Robbins, Illinois, I never dreamed that an NBA career could have even been possible and that one day I would wear a Chicago Bulls jersey," he wrote. "Watching the Bulls growing up inspired me at an early age to pursue my dream of becoming a basketball player. My most treasured memories were watching my dad play basketball on the courts of Fermi Elementary School and developing my game at the Blue Island Recreation Center. I have never forgotten where I came from and I am thankful to have an opportunity to play for the team that first fueled my love of the game. Many of my family members still live in Chicago and I am excited to return home to a city very close to my heart."

The Heat president, Pat Riley, told ESPN's Dan Le Batard in a text that Wade's departure would hit the team hard. "Dwyane had a choice, and he made it. He went home," Riley's text said. "Bad, bad summer for us. But there will be another 10 years, and it will be someone or something else in 2026. Move on with no blood or tears. Just thanks. I truly loved Dwyane, but families grow, change and get on with another life. He will always be a part of us. ALWAYS! And no more bruises and enough fighting. Let's just fly above it if we can and never forget. I feel his pain and pride for what pushed him over the ledge. Been there. Forever, for always, your coach I will be. FOREVER!"

Miami had not won a title before Wade joined them as the fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft. Since then they have reached six conference finals and won three NBA titles. The 34-year old is also a 12-time All-Star, and won gold with USA at the 2008 Olympics.

Source: The Guardian.com

photo: txt.newsru.co.il