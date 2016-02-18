WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Updates on stricken seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher have been rare since his 2013 skiing accident but, at the launch of an exhibition about the German driver, his manager said she hopes "he will one day be back with us."

"He is the most successful driver in history and sometimes, on days like this, it is good to be reminded of it," Sabine Kehm said Tuesday at the Marburg exhibition, which marks Schumacher's 20-year partnership with sponsor Deutsche Vermogensberatung

"Of course, Michael is not here and of course we miss him. We know what has happened and cannot change it."

Schumacher was placed in an induced coma for several months after suffering head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

In September 2014, the 47-year-old was moved to his house near Geneva where he continues to receive specialist treatment.

"We must accept it and hope with everything we have that with continued support and patience he will one day be back with us," Kehm said.

"Racing was his life and no one would have liked to have been here more than him."

The exhibition, which is free to the public, includes some of Schumacher's cars, racing equipment and a private collection of the star's personal items.

Source: CNN