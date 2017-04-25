08:57, 25 April 2017 | GMT +6
Michele Scarponi to be buried in his Astana Pro Team T-shirt
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi who died on April 22 in a road accident will be buried in a T-shirt of Astana Pro Team, according to his widow Anna Tommazi, Sports.kz cites Corriere della sera.
The 37-year-old cyclist was training in Filottrano where he was hit by a truck van.
Michele was in line to lead Astana at the 2017 Giro d’Italia. In April he won the first stage of the Tour of the Alps multi-day race. His greatest success was the 2011 Giro where he became a winner in general classification.