Michelin-starred French culinary school to collaborate with Almaty universities
Michelin-starred French school of culinary arts Ecole Lenôtre is likely to launch a joint cooperation program with the universities and restaurants of Almaty, Kazinform News Agency learned from the city’s tourism department.
Ecole Lenôtre Director for Development Jean Pierre Alba had a meeting with the administration of Almaty-based universities which offer catering courses. The meetings discussed the prospects for partnership and the opportunities of implementing French teaching methods into domestic educational programs.
Jean Pierre Alba noted uniqueness of Almaty, in terms of its geographical location and diversity of international cuisine. He said that local cooks and pastry chefs are inspired by the international culinary experiences as well as honor and preserve national gastronomic preferences.
“This is how unique culinary masterpieces are born,” he said.
In his words, this feature can help launch joint educational programs and various formats of business cooperation.
“We strive to share our knowledge with professionals in the city's catering sphere and, of course, learn the secrets of national cuisine,” Jean Pierre Alba said.
Ecole Lenôtre offers a range of certified training programs for cooks and pastry chefs. It was founded in Paris in 1971 by world-famous Gaston Lenôtre, one of outstanding innovators in culinary business. Every year, more than 3,000 cooks and pastry cooks study French culinary art at this school. Its graduates are awarded numerous Michelin stars.
“Culinary tourism is gaining popularity in Almaty due to its rich cultural heritage and variety of culinary delights. The visit of Ecole Lenôtre is a significant event for our city. Our further cooperation will become an important step in the development and improvement of educational standards in catering sector. On top of that, this will let promote familiarization of international community with the various national and cultural peculiarities, while enriching local cuisine and culinary traditions,” Almaty city’s tourism department says.