Mick Jagger becomes dad for 8th time aged 73

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rock legend Mick Jagger has welcomed his eighth child at the age of 73, Kazinform has learnt.

His 29-year-old girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick gave birth to a baby boy in New York on December 8.



Jagger already has seven children, namely Karis Hunt, 46, Jade, 45, Elizabeth, 32, James, 31, Georgia, 24, Gabriel, 18, and Lucas, 17. He became a great-grandfather in May 2014.



Mick Jagger is best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the Rolling Stones.