Mickey Mouse turns 90

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Disney fans gathered across Shanghai on Nov 18 to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Mickey Mouse through a series of special events in the city, China Daily reports.

To start their day, Mickey and its companion Minnie Mouse made a surprise visit to the Shanghai International Marathon, one of the most popular sport events in China. There, they cheered on participants from around the world and waved as more than 30,000 runners wished them "Happy Birthday" as they set off.

As dusk fell, Mickey and Minnie returned to the Shanghai Disney Resort, where they changed into their custom-tailored birthday outfits, and attended a special ceremony in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle at the theme park.

Among the fans were a group of special guests who were hand-picked for sending Mickey the most creative birthday cards during the "Birthday Card for Mickey" campaign.

After the ceremony, Mickey's birthday was brought to a close with a unique projection show at the castle, followed by a routine fireworks display.

Mickey Mouse, the brainchild of cartoonist Walt Disney that eventually came to symbolize a global entertainment empire, made its debut on Nov 18, 1928.