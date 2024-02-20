Microloans help generate over 12,000 rural jobs

At today’s Government Hour Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev briefed on the low urbanization rates, Kazinform News Agency said.

As the national statistics bureau reports the share of urban population has reached 62%. At the same time urbanization rate in Kazakhstan remains by 10% less that in the countries with the same per capita income. According to UN estimates Central Asia’s population will grow over the medium term, he said.

He said this process reveals employment of population and housing access issues.

However, the Speaker said we should be mindful of rural development. The preservation of rural population size is also a strategic task. From this point of view, the Auyl amanaty program proved its efficiency since microloans helped generate over 12,000 new jobs.