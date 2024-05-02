Microsoft and Google could establish data centers in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan accommodates 51 data processing centers (DPCs), informs Kazinform News Agency correspondent according to the nations Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

Vice Minister of Digital Development Askar Zhambakin noted that the numbers of rack spaces has doubled over the past five years. Data center usage stands at 76% nationwide, and reaches 97% within government infrastructure.

"Several new data centers are under construction. JSC Kazteleport is building a facility with 200 racks, and Infrastructure of Kazakhstan LLP is developing one with 4,000 racks. We're attracting investors and are currently in talks with international corporations like Microsoft and Google to establish additional data processing centers in Kazakhstan," said Zhambakin during a Mazhilis meeting.

A data center is a centralized facility for processing and data storage, equipped with the necessary infrastructure to handle and transmit data, receiving inputs from various sources.

The Ministry of Digital Development previously revealed plans to collaborate with Google and Amazon Web Services on artificial intelligence initiatives.

In early April 2023, it was announced that Microsoft would establish a multi-regional hub in Kazakhstan, serving Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

According to Bagdat Mussin, a former minister of Digital Development, the localization of Microsoft's operations could transform Kazakhstan into a regional hub for technology and cutting-edge solutions.

“Being a center for technological development and innovation for Microsoft, the hub will be able to drive development of human capital and strengthening the national economy by stimulating the production and export of products from non-resource technology industries”, concludes Mussin.