Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies from cancer aged 65

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died from cancer aged 65, his Vulcan Inc. company said in a statement on Monday, TASS reported.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Paul Allen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, musician and supporter of the arts," the company said. Allen died from complication of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Seattle.

In October Allen revealed that he started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer he was treated for in 2009.

Paul Allen co-founded Microsoft together with Bill Gates in 1975. He had to leave the company after he was diagnosed with lymphoma for the first time.

In the latest Forbes list of billionaires published in March, Allen occupied the 44th position with around $20.5 billion.