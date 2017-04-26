Microsoft to assist in Kyzylorda pupils and students' online learning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Microsoft experts will help to launch training of highly knowledgeable specialists in modern technology in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakh Central Communications Service.

On April 25, Kyzylorda Regional Akim Krymbek Kusherbayev met with General Manager of Microsoft Kazakhstan Ronald Binkofski in Astana, signing Memorandum of Cooperation between Kyzylorda Regional Akimat and Microsoft.

The regional akim Kusherbayev said "We want to achieve President Nursultan Nazarbayev's targets with cooperation with Microsoft-affiliated operator. We started development of programme "Digital Kazakhstan" that we would like to adopt with due consideration of your experience, technologies so that to approach the global achievements on the whole".

The memorandum was concluded for the purpose of implementing the President's Address as to development of online services and Digital Kazakhstan program and entails online learning for pupils and pedagogical students to acquire skills of using engineering and computer technologies via Microsoft web portal on www.education.microsoft.com.

It is also planned to hold cyber olympiads among students of schools and universities of Kyzylorda region on using Microsoft software products, to open an office of Microsoft Academy at the premises of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University for research and development.

Microsoft would not like to present only products, Ronald Binkofski noted. "We offer our partners' system of solutions such as waste management and traffic management. Respectively, upon acquisition we can analyze all data and provide with a platform for a city mayor or Kyzylorda regional akim together with administration to see and manage the processes", Binkofski said.