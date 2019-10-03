Microsoft unveils dual-screen Surface tablet, phone for 2020

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday unveiled two new dual-screen devices -- the Surface Neo tablet and the Surface Duo foldable phone -- at its annual press event, with both set to launch next year for the 2020 holiday season, KYODO reports.

The foldable Surface Neo, which features two 9-inch screens connected by a 360-degree hinge, will come with a wirelessly charging keyboard that can rest on one of the screens.

Microsoft will reenter the smartphone market with its new Surface Duo, a foldable Android device with two 5.6-inch displays. It is likely to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

At the press event in New York, Microsoft also took the wraps off an all-new Surface Pro X and the latest iterations of its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

The new Surface Pro X comes with USB-C ports and a Surface Slim Pen that has been integrated into the keyboard. The model is the company's thinnest Surface Pro yet, measuring 5.3 millimeters in thickness and weighing 0.76 kilograms. It became available for pre-order on Wednesday ahead of a Nov. 5 launch, with prices starting at $999.

As an update to its continuing tablet line, the company's Surface Pro 7 offers USB-C and other improvements such as faster charging. The updated model launches on Oct. 22 and starts at $749.

The new Surface Laptop 3 also comes with USB-C, while including a faster processor, larger trackpad and machined aluminum finish. Pre-orders opened on Wednesday, with prices starting at $999 for the 13-inch model and $1,199 for the 15-inch model.

«If you're using a MacBook Air right now, this product is three times more powerful,» Microsoft's chief product officer Panos Panay said at the event.

Microsoft also entered the wireless earbuds market with its new Surface Earbuds, which feature a directional dual-array mic and a charging case for 24-hour battery life. There are touch sensors on each earbud to navigate music and phone calls. The earbuds will be available later this year with a price starting at $249.

«We believe that the next decade will be about creation and amplifying what we can do as humans,» Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. «It's that ambition that grounds us in our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.»