Middle Eastern countries should use Kazakhstan’s experience – Jordanian experts on state of the nation address

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Jordanian experts shared their thoughts on the state of the nation address delivered by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in early September. They call it ‘a milestone’ in the country’s life and praise its relevance in terms of relations with the Middle East, Kazinform correspondent reports from Amman.

For instance, Jordanian political, security and media adviser and analyst Mohammad Al-Malkawi believes that the President’s state of the nation address is ‘an important milestone’ in the modern history of ‘New Kazakhstan’.

In his opinion, the state of the nation address offers fraternal Jordan and Kazakhstan a chance to strengthen relations in a myriad of spheres given the ambitious plans to carry out economic reforms in line with the new economic course.

Mohammad Al-Malkawi believes that the Middle Eastern countries can use Kazakhstan’s experience in the sphere of political, economic and social reforms to familiarize with the steps Kazakhstan has taken, including amendments to the Constitution, development of political, party and parliamentary life and strengthening democracy through expanding opportunities for Kazakhstani population, especially the youth, to participate in the decision-making process, i.e. presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the Jordanian expert, in his address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested a wide range of areas in which Kazakhstan can potentially cooperate both with the Middle Eastern countries and Jordan. Those areas include investments, heavy industry, uranium enrichment and more.

The expert emphasized the importance of the initiative highlighted in the state of the nation address to exempt foreign investors from taxes during the first three years of their work in Kazakhstan. He thinks that the Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan, should pay attention to this initiative taking into account the present-day instability in the sphere of security, politics and economy in some countries of the region, namely Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen as well as worsening of the economic situation in previously promising destinations for Arab investments, such as Egypt and Algeria.

Mohammad Al-Malkawi is confident Jordan can focus on cooperation with Kazakhstan in the field of uranium mining given the country’s rich experience in the sector and Jordan's uranium reserves.

Amer Al Sabaileh, a Jordanian university professor and geopolitical expert, also shared his opinion on the September 1 state of the nation address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his words, President Tokayev presented his vision of the modern trends, including investments into education for children, culture, development of transport sector as well as ambitious plans to make a breakthrough in agriculture and related sectors.

According to Amer Al Sabaileh, that means the country invests into the future of its citizens and wants to benefit from its untapped agricultural potential at all levels, especially in terms of food security.

The fact that the state of the nation address embraces important areas from military and defense complex, education and culture, agriculture and transport, to energy and security manifests the genuine desire to make positive changes in Kazakhstan, the expert stressed.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his traditional state of the nation address on September 1.