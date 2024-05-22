Middle-grade school student saves 4-year-old boy from falling in Astana

A potential tragedy at one of the capital's residential complexes was prevented thanks to Akan Akimzhanov, a middle school student from School-Gymnasium №31 of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

On May 20, Akan rescued a five-year-old boy who was on the verge of falling from the fourth floor. In recognition of his courageous act, Akan received a tablet and one million tenge.

According to Akan Akimzhanov, he was playing in the yard with his friends, when they saw a young boy dangling from the railing of a fourth-floor balcony. Without hesitation, Akan sprang into action and pulled the boy to safety.

Photo credit: Astana mayor's office

“I was sitting under an arbor when I noticed a little boy hanging from a fourth-floor balcony railing. I immediately dropped my bag and rushed to help. As I rode the elevator, my only thought was reaching him in time. I feared he might fall before I could get there. Once on the balcony, I carefully lifted the child and brought him downstairs. My friends, who had also wanted to help, stayed under the balcony to catch him if he fell,” the young man explained.

It was later revealed that the child had been searching for his mother while the family was visiting the residents of the building.

Photo credit: Astana mayor's office

Zukhra Akimzhanova, Akan's mother, later revealed that the young man is the fourth of five siblings, a family consisting of four boys and a girl.

Later the mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek met with Akan and his parents to thank them for raising such an exemplary son. He praised Akan's academic and athletic successes, highlighting his reputation as a devoted friend and responsible student. The mayor gifted Akan a tablet and one million tenge, promising future support for his college or university admissions, as announced on his Instagram page.