LONDON. KAZINFORM Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign the Valencia striker Álvaro Negredo on a season-long loan. Paperwork has still to be completed but the 30-year-old former Manchester City forward has joined Boro at their training camp in Marbella.

Negredo was a member of the City side who won the Premier League in 2014. The Spain international impressed at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 23 goals in 48 appearances in his only season at the club after a £16.4m move from Sevilla.

He returned to Spain with Valencia in the summer of 2014, initially on loan before a £19m permanent deal was agreed last year. He scored 112 goals in 264 appearances in La Liga. He was also a member of Spain’s victorious Euro 2012 squad.

It has been a busy summer for the Boro manager, Aitor Karanka, with Antonio Barragán, Victor Valdés, Viktor Fischer, Bernardo Espinosa, Marten de Roon and Jordan McGhee also joining the promoted side.

Source: The Guardian