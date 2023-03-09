Migrant boat rescued off Lampedusa, 38 migrants saved

ROME. KAZINFORM Italian tax police and coast guard on Wednesday rescued a small boat off Lampedusa saving 38 migrants including 11 women and a minor, and bringing to 124 the number of migrants saved in a total of three rescues south of the southern Italian island Wednesday, Kazinform learned from ANSA.

The 7-metre boat went down in the Italian search and rescue area (SAR) area off Lampedusa.

No people were reported missing at sea. The boat had come from Tunisia.

Earlier, another boat carrying 41 people was rescued and the migrants disembarked.

Also rescued - and this was the third landing on Lampedusa in a very short time - were 45 other migrants, including 10 women and five minors. They too set sail from Sfax, Tunisia, at 5am Tuesday.

