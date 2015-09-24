Migrant crisis: EU to boost aid to agencies

LONDON. KAZINFORM European Union leaders have pledged another €1bn (£700m, $1.1bn) to help UN agencies support Syrian refugees in the Middle East, as part of renewed efforts to tackle the EU's migrant crisis.

More help will be extended to Syria's neighbours, where millions have fled since the country's conflict began. The leaders also agreed on strengthening EU external borders. European Council President Donald Tusk warned that "greatest tide of refugees and migrants is yet to come". "We need to correct the policy of open doors and windows," he said. About half a million migrants have arrived in Europe this year, exposing deep divisions with in the EU. The emergency summit in Brussels got under way amid a bitter row over the relocation of 120,000 migrants. Several countries oppose the scheme, which imposes mandatory quotas on EU members, with Slovakia launching a legal challenge.

Source: BBC News