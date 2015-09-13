Migrant crisis: Record 4,000 go from Serbia to Hungary

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - The number of migrants entering Hungary from Serbia hit a new record on Saturday amid tension in eastern Europe over how to deal with the crisis.

More than 4,000 people walked across the border with Serbia just as the authorities in Hungary were completing preparations to seal the frontier, BBC News reports. Europe is struggling to cope with an enormous influx of people, mostly from Syria, fleeing violence and poverty. Hungary has been criticised for how it deals with those crossing its border. Officials estimate that 175,000 migrants have crossed from Serbia into Hungary so far this year. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised to seal the country's borders and arrest any illegal migrants. The country is close to finishing a 4m-high (13ft) fence along the border with Serbia. More than 4,000 Hungarian soldiers have been brought in to help police enforce a ban which Mr Orban has ordered must come into effect on Tuesday.

Read more