LONDON. KAZINFORM German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been booed during a visit to a shelter for asylum seekers which was the focus of clashes at the weekend.

Far-right protesters shouted "traitor" as she arrived at the newly-opened centre in Heidenau. Germany has seen a sharp rise in attacks on asylum centres, as it deals with record numbers of arrivals. Earlier, police in Hungary used tear gas to disperse migrants protesting at a reception camp on the Serbian border. Unrest flared at a crowded centre at Roszke. Hungary has said it is considering the use of troops to secure the border. Germany expects up to 800,000 asylum applications in 2015 - more than any other EU country. The chancellor has condemned as "repulsive" the weekend's far-right protests in the eastern town of Heidenau, near Dresden. Neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists hurled bottles and fireworks during the demonstrations, injuring dozens of police officers. Mrs Merkel faced activists who shouted "traitor" as she visited the centre in Heidenau on Wednesday. Protesters do not want the former DIY store to be used as an asylum shelter. They chanted "for the German people" - referring to the sign on the front of the Reichstag - and "We are the mob", repeating the term used by Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel to describe far-right and racist activists in the town. Motorists also reportedly hooted their car horns as they drove past - something that right-wing groups had called for on social media. Most people in Germany are welcoming to the migrants, opinion polls suggest. But a minority are vocally opposed, with a sharp rise in attacks on housing for asylum seekers: Police arrested two men who had charged into a shelter wielding knives in the eastern town of Parchim on Wednesday A man in the eastern city of Leipzig was seen flinging a Molotov cocktail into a building, which was due to house 56 asylum seekers the same day, police said A school sports hall in Nauen, west of Berlin, was burned down on Tuesday Another building due to become temporary asylum housing went up in flames in a suspected arson attack in the south-western town of Weissach im Tal on Monday Mrs Merkel is facing mounting criticism in Germany over her handling of the crisis. Cabinet ministers are discussing plans to give German regions €500m (£366m) this year to help with influx of people arriving. The Berlin government has urged other EU member states, including the UK, to take more migrants in. Tear gas Many thousands of people are now following a dangerous route through Greece and the Western Balkans to reach the EU passport-free Schengen zone in search of a better life. Officials say a record number of migrants - more than 2,500 - entered Hungary on Tuesday. In Roszke, officers used tear gas to quell unrest after migrants at the reception centre refused to be fingerprinted. The migrants, many of them Syrian, reportedly feared this would mean they would have to claim asylum in Hungary whereas they wanted to travel on to Germany and other EU states. The authorities in Budapest have announced plans to send more than 2,000 extra police officers to boost border security. Earlier, the government said it was considering deploying troops there too. The country is already building a 175km (110 mile) fence in a bid to stem the flow of people, BBC.com reports