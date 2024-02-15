Migrants transfer more than $2.7 bln to Kyrgyzstan in 2023

In 2023, migrants transferred 2 billion 706.1 million US dollars to Kyrgyzstan. Such data is published on the website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reports.

Compared to 2022, inflows decreased by 12%. During that year, $3 billion 86.5 million came into the country through money transfer systems.

More than 93.5% of the money received last year came from Russia - $2 billion 531.5 million. Compared to the year before last, the figure fell by 13.8%. $19.4 million was received from other CIS countries.

The volume of transfers from non-CIS countries in 2023 amounted to $155.3 million - 29% ($45.3 million) of individuals were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from the United States. In 2022, $134.2 million was received from non-CIS countries, or 15.7% less.