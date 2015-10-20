Migration is not only European, but global issue: Ban Ki-moon

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The current refugee crisis is not only a European, but a global issue, announced United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon at a press conference after meeting with Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajcak here on Monday.

"These helpless people flee their countries due to war and persecution because they fear for their safety," stressed Ban, adding there were presently more than four million refugees worldwide.

Ban said he hoped political leaders would find wider and more comprehensive solutions at the upcoming European - African summit in La Valletta, Malta in November.

"We envisage the leadership of the EU," added UN General Secretary.

Lajcak confirmed Slovakia's readiness to cooperate on the migration issue.

"We are convinced of the need for joint international efforts that will focus on strategic long-term sustainable solutions, including eliminating the causes of illegal migration," explained Lajcak.

Source: Xinhua