Miguel Angel Lopez retakes lead in Vuelta a España overall standings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After a few hilly stages, the Vuelta a España has reached the mountains with the 5th stage of 170.7 km to the top of the first category climb Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre. Miguel Angel Lopez attacked from GC favorites group inside the last 3 km of climbing, shortly taking a good gap ,the press service of Astana Pro Team informs.

The Astana rider finished 4th, 47 seconds behind three riders from the daily break. In the same time, he took some important seconds over his main rivals in the fight for the general classification of the race, in the end of the day coming back into the red jersey of the overall leader.

Stage 5 has started in L’Eliana and shortly after the start three riders went away, creating the daily breakaway. These group got a big advantage over 11 minutes and, despite a lot of action behind them in the bunch, they were able to survive and to play the stage, finally, won by Angel Madrazo.

The Astana leader Miguel Angel Lopez was placed good in front of the main group surrounded by his teammates. In a moment, with more or less 2.6 km to the top, Lopez launched a powerful attack and nobody of rivals could follow him. At the finish line Miguel Angel won 12 seconds on the first chasing group with Alejandro Valverde and Primoz Roglic. This result allowed the Astana rider to move back in the lead in the overall standings of the Vuelta a España. After stage 5 Lopez wins 14 seconds on Roglic and 23 seconds on Nairo Quintana.

Also, Miguel Angel Lopez leads in the best young rider classification.

Another day in the mountains is coming tomorrow with stage 6 from Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat of 198.9 km.