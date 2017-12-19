EN
    11:46, 19 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Miguel Angel Lopez stays with Astana until 2020

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez will continue his career in Astana Pro Team at least until the end of 2020. Despite a current contract valid for 2018 season, the team's management and the rider signed a new agreement for the following two years (2019 and 2020), the team's press service reports .

    - The next three years I will spend in Astana Team and I am very happy with this fact. I've started my professional career here and during all this time I felt and still feel unbelievable support from the side of the management, sports directors, my teammates. I feel that the team trust in me and this is very important. I am happy that my future lies with Astana Pro Team, now I can focus exclusively on cycling, on the upcoming season to continue progressing on my way to the highest goals, - said Miguel Angel Lopez.

    Miguel Angel Lopez (23) came to Astana Pro Team in 2015 as a neo-pro rider. Over the last three years, despite a serious injury in the end of 2016, Miguel Angel has reached some big achievements: he won the Milano - Torino and the Tour de Suisse in 2016, took stage victories at the Tour of Austria, the Vuelta a Burgos and twice at the Vuelta a España in 2017. Besides, in the last season, Lopez won the youth classification of La Vuelta, finishing 8th in the final classification.

    - For us, Miguel Angel Lopez is one of the leaders of the team even he is still very young. He doesn't need to prove anything to anyone - only to gain experience, to develop and to improve as a professional rider and, of course, to win. He has all he needs for that and Astana Team can provide him with the maximum support. The new agreement is just a strengthening of our relationships, so now, the rider and the team, we both can begin to build a long-term plan for our successful future, - said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.

     

