    19:01, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Miguel Cotto didn&#39;t see Golovkin vs. Lemieux fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC middleweight champion Miguel Cotto of Puerto Rico will face Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez on November 21 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sports.kz reports.

    "I am not evaluating the best fights that Canelo had to shape my workouts or our game plan. I'm working on what we believe we need to work on to win on November 21," Cotto said during a short interview ahead of the fight. He also added that he hadn't seen Gennady Golovkin vs. David Lemieux unification fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

