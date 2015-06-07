ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After knocking out former three-time champion Daniel Geale in New York on June 6, WBC middleweight champion Miguel Cotto is now setting his sights on the autumn fight with Saul ‘Canelo" Alvarez.

The Puerto Rican said of the possible bout against Canelo: "I've had 44 fights in my career and Canelo is just going to be another one, the next chapter in my career. After I spend time with my family I'll be back in LA training for Canelo." Cotto also made clear that Canelo comes first, and then he is ready to fight his mandatory challenger under the WBC - Golovkin. "Canelo is going to be the next one. And then if Gennady is available and he wants to fight, I'm available to," he added. Source: Vesti.kz.