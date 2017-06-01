Miguel Cotto picks winner of Golovkin vs Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former four-division world champion Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) believes that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will defeat WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on September 16, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Cotto was asked to pick the potential winner of the Golovkin vs Canelo fight during A los golpes TV show aired by ESPN TV channel and the Puerto Rican boxer chose Canelo. Cotto knows a thing or two about Canelo's abilities since the Mexican boxer beat him at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Paradise, Nevada in November 2015.



It should be also mentioned that Cotto inked a multi-fight agreement with Golden Boy Promotions that also represents Saul Alvarez.



