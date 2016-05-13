EN
    08:56, 13 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Mike Jackson: Golovkin-Canelo fight can easily have 800 thousand PPVs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American MMA fighter Mike "The Truth" Jackson shared his opinion about the potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

    "They say that the Canelo-Khan had about 600 thousand PPVs. Not bad. I am sure that the Golovkin-Canelo will score over 800 thousand PPVs," M. Jackson said via Twitter.

    After the victory over Amir Khan Saul Alvarez told that he was ready to fight Golovkin at 160 pounds. Presently, the GGG team and Canelo's team are holding talks on their fight that could possibly take place in September.

