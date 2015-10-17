Mike Keenan quits position of head coach at Metallurg Margnitogorsk

CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM - Mike Keenan has quit the position of head coach at the Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League, the team reported on Saturday.

Keenan, who is 65, is now appointed advisor on hockey development to the club's President Viktor Rashnikov.

Keenan was the team's head coach since 2013.

On Friday, Canada's TSN said Keenan may be among coaches of the Russian national team at upcoming world championships, including at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

On Saturday, first deputy head of the Russian Hockey Federation, Roman Rotenberg, disclaimed that statement to TASS. Metallurg's vice president Gennady Velichkin said he did not have information about Keenan's possible involvement in the Russian national team.

"If Mike received an offer of the kind, we shall be happy to allow him combine two positions," the vice president said.

On May 13, 2013 Keenan signed a contract with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of KHL. In 2014, Keenan's Mettalurg team won the KHL championship over HC Lev Praha. In winning the team's first Gagarin Cup, Keenan became both the first North American coach to win a KHL championship and the first coach to win both the Gagarin Cup and the Stanley Cup. For more information go to TASS.