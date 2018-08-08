EN
    10:26, 08 August 2018

    Mike Pompeo ready to visit N. Korea for talks with Kim: White House

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is prepared to return to North Korea for another meeting with its leader Kim Jong Un, White House national security adviser John Bolton said Tuesday.

    Bolton made the remark in an interview with Fox News, saying Pyongyang has not taken the necessary steps to denuclearize despite an agreement between President Donald Trump and Kim, KYODO NEWS reports.

    "What we need is performance from North Korea on denuclearization," he said, reiterating the U.S. policy of keeping economic sanctions on North Korea in place until real progress is made toward dismantling the country's nuclear program.

