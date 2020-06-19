EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 19 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Mike Pompeo wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev full and speedy recovery

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wished Nursultan Nazarbayev full and speedy recovery from COVID-19.

    «I wish Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. These are challenging times for our countries. Together, I am confident we will defeat this disease. Get well soon and aman bolynyz!», the Twitter post of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reads.

    As earlier reported, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is self-isolating. On June 18 the Elbasy tested positive for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!