Mikhadyuk: Belarus will secure absolute safety at its nuclear power plant

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Safety is the number one issue in the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, Belarus' Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk told media on 1 August, BelTA has learned.

"We are, first of all, guided by the necessity to secure absolute safety of our plant, not only at the stage of construction, but also during its operation," Mikhail Mikhadyuk noted.

The Energy Ministry will also take a thorough look into the incident with the reactor of the plant, putting the safety factor first as well. "Rapid-fire conclusions are unacceptable. The matter pertains, first of all, the safety of the plant," the deputy minister said.



In his words, stringent safety requirements are imposed at every stage of the construction of the nuclear power plant in Ostrovets. "The quality of building and assembly works as well as the production of equipment is under permanent control from the very beginning of the project," he said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.