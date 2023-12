ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin (World's No. 43) played against Filip Krajinović (No. 113) of Serbia in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament in Indian Wells, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Serbian tennis player defeated Mikhail Kukushkin. The score was 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes.