NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the start of China Open tournament, world number 12, Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini crashed Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin (60th in world ranking) – 6:4, 4:6, 7:6(6), Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second round of the tournament, Fognini will play against Russian Andrey Rublev.