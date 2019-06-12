EN
    15:51, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Mikhail Kukushkin up in ATP rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The ATP has updated its rankings of the world's best tennis players.

    Kazakhstan's No. 1 Mikhail Kukushkin climbed 4 spots up and now stands at 47th. Alexander Bublik moved up from the 91st to the 85th position and Denis Yevseyev also improved his standing slightly moving from the 308th to the 306th line, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Alexander Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko lost in the rankings and stand now at 194th and 352nd.

    Serbian player Novak Djokovic tops the rankings. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer rank second and third, respectively.

    Sport
