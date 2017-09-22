Mil Mi-2 helicopter burns down, technician injured

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The technician was injured in the Mil Mi-2 helicopter crash in Akmola region. The man suffered burns, he is in a hospital now, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

"A nonfatal accident occurred 6 km west of Akkol village, Akmola region, on September 22, 2017, at about 0:40 a.m. Astana time," the ministry said.

Flying from the area of Maloaleksandrovka settlement to Akkol village, the helicopter crashed upon landing. Then, it burst into flames and completely burnt out. The aircraft cannot be repaired.



As a result of the incident, V. Mankov, the pilot in command, and D. Baybussinov, the observer, were not injured. The aircraft technician G. Baluyev got burns and is now in the hospital of the Akkol village.

Vladimir Mankov was flying the Mi-2 helicopter over the territory of the State Forestry Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Akmola region for the fire prevention and firefighting purposes.