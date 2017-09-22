EN
    08:59, 22 September 2017

    Mil Mi-2 helicopter makes hard landing in Almaty region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Civil Aviation Committee under the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development broke the news of the hard landing of Tien-Shan Airline's Mil Mi-2 helicopter on Facebook , Kazinform reports.

    "The Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues the full disclosure policy and reports on the hard landing of the Mil Mi-2 helicopter that belongs to Tien-Shan Airline. The rough landing has occurred today, September 22, 2017. The crew is alive," the committee says.

    Almaty region
