LOS ANGELES - Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are soon to become parents again, according to the U.S. mass media reports.

The 32-year-old actress is pregnant with her second child.



Mila and Ashton are already parents to a 20-month-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle. The couple met on the set of hit television series That ‘70s Show in late 1990s, but began dating only in 2012. They tied the knot in July 2015.