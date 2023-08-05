Milad Karimi brings Kazakhstan 15th medal at FISU World University Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gymnast Milad Karimi brought Kazakhstan 15th medal at the now-running 2023 FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi took silver in the men's floor exercise at the FISU World University Games. The Kazakhstani scored 14,300 points, second only to Japanese Kaya Kazuma (14,333 points), and leaving behind Ryu Sung-hyun (13,900).

Another Kazakhstani Dmitri Patanin was fifth with a result of 13,566 points.