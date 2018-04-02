12:32, 02 April 2018 | GMT +6
Mild weather to sweep Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mild weather without precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan on April 3-5, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.
"Thanks to an anticyclone most regions of Kazakhstan will observe weather without precipitation and higher temperatures in three upcoming days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.
Mercury will edge upwards going up to +5, +13°C in northern and eastern Kazakhstan and +20, +28°C in southern Kazakhstan on April 5.
Rainfall, thunderstorm, gusty wind and lower temperatures are expected on April 4-5 in western Kazakhstan.