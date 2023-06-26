EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:58, 26 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day

    None
    Фото: пресс-служба Министерства обороны РК
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 6, Astana will host the First International Military-Musical Festival of Military Bands titled as Astana – Caravan of Culture. The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Defense.

    The project called to become a unique tool of uniting cultures and nations, will enable the residents and guests of the city to enjoy the performance of military orchestras from Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Japan.

    About 500 musicians will gather in Astana on this day to perform marching music, jazz and popular classical works.

    The event is expected to promote creative growth of the military bands, development of orchestra culture and strengthening the friendly ties.

    The event will be held on July 6 at 07:30 pm on the Ishim River bank at the stage of the Amphitheatre.

    On the next day, the bands will perform in the Central Park, at the Baiterek Monument and in Khan Shatyr Mall.

    The festival will end on July 8 with a gala-concert to be held at the Barys Arena at 12:00pm.


    Tags:
    Astana Capital City Day
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!